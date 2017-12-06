Daisy Ridley Says ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Scary for Kids

As Mark Hamill said himself, the Star Wars movies are for kids. But despite all of the toys, cute aliens, and family-friendly action scenes, some of the movies tend to explore some dark and scary areas.

At a recent media event for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I asked Daisy Ridley if the new movie would scare the children in the audience. The actor flatly said, “Yeah.”

“It’s sad, it’s sad,” said Ridley “It’s not sad in the sad sense, it’s sad when someone’s grappling with their identity and they’re asking questions and I think you feel more in this one alone Rey has been.”

But the Star Wars actor said she thinks how Rey deals with adversity will help comfort kids in the audience.

“She has so many questions that she’s never been able to ask anyone and so I think that’s sad, and then I think there is a sort of stubbornness that will make kids in particular not feel so scared,” Ridley added.

But while the marketing promotion for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made it seem like the film tackles some dark subject matter, Johnson has said he wants to “maintain the same sense of fun” found in The Force Awakens and Return of the Jedi, despite the comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back.

“So when I say Empire, I guess I don’t want to give the impression that it’s kind of a dark, gloom and doom. It was also really important to me that this was a fun adventure. I don’t know, it’s a mixed bag of a lot of different stuff. And hopefully some unique stuff too,” Johnson previously said to Fandango.

Johnson also teased to Rolling Stone that the film is packed with some humorous moments, which can briefly be seen when Chewbacca smacks a porg in one specific clip from the movie.

“That’s one thing I hope people will be surprised about with the movie. I think it’s very funny,” Johnson said. “The trailers have been kind of dark – the movie has that, but I also made a real conscious effort for it to be a riot. I want it to have all the things tonally that I associate with Star Wars, which is not just the Wagner of it. It’s also the Flash Gordon.”

So maybe go see it without the kids first to determine if they can handle it.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.