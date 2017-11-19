‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Adam Driver Teases Kylo Ren’s Return to the Light Side

In the original Star Wars trilogy, Darth Vader committed horrific acts in the name of the Empire before finally being swayed back to the Light. But is redemption possible for his grandson?

Kylo Ren differs from the deceased Sith Lord in that he committed to the Dark Side, though he admits that he’s being pulled back into the Light. And now actor Adam Driver is teasing the possibility in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anybody that’s committed to anything, at a certain point in their life … you kind of constantly question why you got into it in the first place,” said Driver during a conversation with EW.

The actor also spoke about why he was driven to the First Order to begin with, saying that Kylo felt that parents Leia Organa and Han Solo cared more about the Rebellion and the Republic than they cared about him. He became bitter, and that idea eventually drove him away.

“I think the idea of someone whose parents are very much devoted to the cause, that’s something a lot of people could relate to, whether it be religion or politics or a business,” Driver says. “Not identifying with [that cause] yourself, I think can give someone a complex.”

Writer and director Rian Johnson said that he wanted his story to further explore Kylo Ren‘s internal conflict.

“There’s a big part of the story yet to be written and not by me,” said Johnson, referring to J.J. Abrams return to the franchise for Episode IX. “But I don’t think it’s very interesting if the whole story is just ‘Will Kylo get his comeuppance?’ He’s a more complicated character than that and I think he deserves a more complicated story than that. I don’t see the point of trying to get behind his mask and learn more about him if all we’re going to learn is ‘Yeah, he’s just an evil bad guy that needs to be killed.’”

Kylo Ren made his strongest case to convince himself he’s fighting for the right side in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when he plunged his lightsaber into his father’s chest. But ever since then, he’s still conflicted.

“From his perspective, what he’s done is hopeful,” Driver says. “If anything he has justice. I think he’s surprised by how he would feel after Han Solo. He’s hoping for hope. He’s hoping for clarity.”

We’ll see how Kylo Ren copes with his feelings when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.