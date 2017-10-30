Star Wars: International ‘The Last Jedi’ Poster Features Luke Wielding Anakin’s Lightsaber

In early October, a new poster for The Last Jedi ignited dozens of theories about how the events of the film would unfold, with a new international poster contradicting many of those conjectures. Most notably, the poster features Rey and Luke swapping places, with Luke now wielding his father’s lightsaber.

One of the bigger questions fans have had about the upcoming film is if we’d get to see Luke wield a lightsaber at all, given that we’d only seen Rey swinging the Jedi weapon in promotional materials for the film. Additionally, the last time we saw Luke, he was using a lightsaber he crafted himself in Return of the Jedi, which had a green blade.

Surprising many expectations, not only does the poster confirm Luke will, at some point, wield a lightsaber, but that it is the one that belonged to his father, which he hasn’t used since the realization that Vader was his father in The Empire Strikes Back.

The above poster is sure to make fans question what could cause Luke to embrace a lightsaber in the film, but also why he is using the one Rey brought to him and not the one we saw him with inReturn of the Jedi.

Another one of the biggest theories that this new poster seems to dismiss is that Luke would have turned to the Dark Side for the upcoming sequel.

In the domestic poster, Luke is featured large and looming in the background, a position that the villains have regularly taken in posters for previous films. From The Phantom Menace to The Empire Strikes Back to The Force Awakens, villains like Darth Maul, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren have regularly been seen in this position.

Luke’s poster position, in conjunction with his words during the teaser and trailer for The Last Jedi about how the Jedi must come to an end, think this confirms Luke will at least have turned his back on the Light Side of the Force, and, at worst, will serve as a surprising villain in the film.

We’ll learn more about Luke’s allegiances when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.