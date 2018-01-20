‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Mark Hamill Has Hilarious Suggestion For What Happened to Luke Skywalker

In the final moments of the latest Star Wars film, the legend of Luke Skywalker came to a fitting close as the character stared into the sunset on Ahch-To, with twin suns glowing warmly, before fading into the Force.

But the scene has caused some debate among Star Wars fans who question the nature of this moment, wondering how Luke’s metal hand went disappeared with him while his robe fell into a pile, blowing away with the wind.

After Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson addressed the question on Twitter, actor Mark Hamill made a humorous suggestion that should definitely be made canon in a future film, book, or comic.

Of course, the nature of Jedi becoming one with the Force has been part of the films ever since the first Star Wars movie came out four decades ago, when Obi-Wan’s robe falls to the ground at the moment when Darth Vader’s lightsaber struck him.

We see Yoda fade in a similar way in the beginning of Return of the Jedi. But Darth Vader died from wounds he sustained from both his son and the Emperor’s lightning attack. His body was burned on Endor, but Anakin Skywalker too became one with the Force.

So what was the deal with Luke’s hand going with him? Is it something that Jedi control, deciding what fades with them? Is it because it was part of his body? Does it even matter? Why are we still talking about this?

Regardless, Hamill’s suggestion is pretty great. Luke deserves some rest and relaxation after that taxing Force projection he pulled off on Crait. Maybe a nudest colony on a planet far, far away would allow him to recharge his batteries before he returns to take on the First Order in Episode IX.

But of course that would open the door to new Force abilities like teleportation, and we all know how Star Wars fans react to seeing new powers that weren’t previously shown on screen. In a franchise filled with laser swords, noises in the vacuum of space, mind control, and shape-changing aliens, that’s just one step too far to suspend one’s disbelief.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.