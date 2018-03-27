Star Wars: Mark Hamill Improvised His Wink to C-3PO in ‘The Last Jedi’

One of the reunions fans were most eager to watch unfold in The Last Jedi was between Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, as Luke’s exile prevented him from interacting with his sister in The Force Awakens. Another exciting reunion was Luke interacting with R2-D2 and C-3PO, some of his most trusted allies in the original trilogy. In the finished film, Luke didn’t get to say anything to C-3PO, but star Mark Hamill confessed he improvised the wink he gave his droid friend on Crait.

“Initially, I didn’t acknowledge Threepio, I walked right past him. I said, ‘Rian, look it, after all those years of service, even though we haven’t been in contact in recent years, Threepio was the closest to a sidekick I had,’” Hamill noted to Entertainment Tonight. “Harrison had Chewie and I had Artoo and Threepio, but he’s so accommodating and so collaborative. He said, ‘Oh, absolutely, you should go over there.’ We didn’t really have time to script anything…just to acknowledge him, and that’s what I did.”

The actor ultimately did nothing more than offer his old friend a wink, which he believed was the most natural way of saying goodbye.

“I don’t remember actually doing that and I did. That’s that best kind of spontaneity that you can have,” Hamill admitted. “When you don’t say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go in and wink at him.’ What happened, happened. I thought, ‘Should I put my hand on his shoulder? Should I shake hands with him?’ There’s a solemnity to that moment and you don’t want to trivialize it in any way. That was special. Obviously, it would have been fun to work with [C-3PO actor] Tony Daniels a little bit more. He’s very amusing, to say the least.”

This wasn’t the only addition Hamill made to the film, as his tender gesture to his sister was also added by the actor when caught up in the moment.

“I didn’t decide it and say, ‘Can I do this?’ I mean, in the take — I don’t know if we rehearsed it or not, but it just happened,” Hamill shared of the moment in which Luke kissed Leia’s forehead. “I was standing up and they weren’t ready for it. They said, ‘No, do that again.’ And we did it for a second take, and like I said, it was just spontaneous.”

