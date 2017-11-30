Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares the Most Important Line in ‘The Last Jedi’

Star Wars fans were overjoyed when news broke that Mark Hamill would return to the saga to portray Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, only for his character to appear in the film’s final moments, standing there in silence. Fans have been waiting nearly two years with bated breath to hear what Luke’s first words will be, but Hamill told Good Morning America that his most important line is one we’ve heard in trailers for The Last Jedi.

“In fact, the most important line, I think, Luke says, is, ‘This is not going to go the way you think.’ When I read the script, I was stunned,” Hamill revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the series knew that not only Hamill would be reprising his role, but also Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford would return to reprise their roles. The compelling nature of The Force Awakens swept audiences up into Rey’s journey, almost completely forgetting Hamill was slated to appear, making his reveal all the more surprising.

After Hamill first read the script for the film, he was also shocked by how much his character was talked about but never seen.

“I thought, ‘This is the most elaborate entrance of my career,’” Hamill recalled. “Everybody talks about me for two hours. I’m reading it and I kept marking down, ‘The sword of Skywalker is too powerful, Skywalker must be stopped…everybody’s talking about me!’ It was a shock.”

While the actor might not have anticipated his triumphant return to the franchise would have been in such a brief appearance, he promised that the surprises in the saga have only just begun.

“It was a big surprise but I think there are much bigger surprises in The Last Jedi,” the actor pointed out.

The film has so many surprises, Hamill even took to Twitter to ask his followers not to ruin things for fans by keeping the film’s details to themselves.

The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, ❤️- mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships pic.twitter.com/LAkhSMVI0N — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2017

The film’s many secrets will be uncovered when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T YouTube, Good Morning America]