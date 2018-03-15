Mark Hamill Teases ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Haters

By now, it goes without saying that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a VERY divisive movie.

And even though Mark Hamill has gone on the record to admit he had disagreements with writer and director Rian Johnson, the actor is adamant that he enjoyed the film and called it the most unique entry since The Empire Strikes Back.

The actor stated earlier this week that he didn’t have distaste, but he had to wrap his head around a Luke Skywalker he didn’t understand.

“When you get down to it, it’s not Mark Hamill in a blockbuster film. It’s Luke,” Hamill said at SXSW. “I had to do a wild reimagining of the character. Like, hey, what happened between the last one and this one, where the most hopeful man in the galaxy becomes a cranky old suicidal man telling people to get off his lawn?”

And now he’s taking to social media to poke fun at the armchair quarterbacks who don’t like Johnson’s take on the franchise.

Even as the cast felt overjoyed after the triumphant premiere of #TheLastJedi, the guy in the upper-left corner was already silently composing a mean-tweet about how he thought the movie SHOULD have been. pic.twitter.com/jmETR3dgD9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 13, 2018

Of course, this responded an outpouring of responses from people who agreed, disagreed, or simply wanted to share a meme.

Here are some of the best responses:

@Paul_Berney

And Adam Driver already has his “WWWHHHAAAA? The movie is AWESOME!” expression ready! ? Anyone who disliked The Last Jedi is insane. I just hope the Force of Luke is strong in the next movie ??❤ — ?Paul Berney? (@Paul_Berney) March 13, 2018

@karlelidd

@Jerome_Kr

“The movie should have been like this” pic.twitter.com/WySqieGL0V — Jérôme Krs (@Jerome_Krs) March 13, 2018

@UgurB_M

Ummmmm pic.twitter.com/Vc6KkzuGXj — Ugur vs the world (@UgurB_M) March 13, 2018

@JoeyWanKenobi

One of the greatest films ever made. Hamill deserved an Oscar. — Joseph Tavano (@JoeyWanKenobi) March 13, 2018

@ej_blackburn

Mark, I loved you in all the Star Wars movies and I k ow how hard it must have been to act as the Luke that Johnson and Kennedy wanted. I’m sure George Lucas would never have imagined Luke that way either and it breaks my heart that you had to go through with that. Still my hero! — Eric J. Blackburn (@ej_blackburn) March 13, 2018

@CaptainRexSWBF

Will we ever get the whole story about your thoughts on Luke’s character? The movie was a financial success, but it didn’t feel like Star Wars, and that was largely to the treatment of Luke’s character. Your performance was magnificent, just wasn’t’ the Luke we knew pic.twitter.com/5AV15LQpzj — CaptianRexSWBF (@CaptainRexSWBF) March 13, 2018

@amazingjr87

@Fsoguero

@Lallum35

So… Just saw it yesterday bc hubby had vowed not to see anything by JJ Abrams aka The Killer of You Know Who. Five minutes in we were crying, laughing and cheering until the glorious end. “That is a great Star Wars movie”, he said. Congrats and thanks. Our two cents. — Claudia Casanova (@Lallum35) March 13, 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 27th.

