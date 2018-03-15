Star Wars

Mark Hamill Teases ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Haters

By now, it goes without saying that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a VERY divisive movie.

And even though Mark Hamill has gone on the record to admit he had disagreements with writer and director Rian Johnson, the actor is adamant that he enjoyed the film and called it the most unique entry since The Empire Strikes Back.

The actor stated earlier this week that he didn’t have distaste, but he had to wrap his head around a Luke Skywalker he didn’t understand.

“When you get down to it, it’s not Mark Hamill in a blockbuster film. It’s Luke,” Hamill said at SXSW. “I had to do a wild reimagining of the character. Like, hey, what happened between the last one and this one, where the most hopeful man in the galaxy becomes a cranky old suicidal man telling people to get off his lawn?”

And now he’s taking to social media to poke fun at the armchair quarterbacks who don’t like Johnson’s take on the franchise.

“Even as the cast felt overjoyed after the triumphant premiere of [Star Wars: The Last Jedi], the guy in the upper-left corner was already silently composing a mean-tweet about how he thought the movie SHOULD have been,” Hamill wrote on Twitter.

Of course, this responded an outpouring of responses from people who agreed, disagreed, or simply wanted to share a meme.

Here are some of the best responses:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 27th.

