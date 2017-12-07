Star Wars: Mark Hamill Demonstrates Real-Life Force Powers

When Star Wars debuted in 1977, audiences were introduced to the concept of “The Force,” a power which could not only allow someone to control objects with their mind, but also bend someone else’s mind to their will. The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill recently took to his Facebook page to show off just how strong his own Force powers have become since first portraying Luke Skywalker 40 years ago.

The above “display” is only the latest demonstration of Hamill’s real-life abilities, with stories recently surfacing about the actor donning his alter-ego’s clothing to spend some quality time with a terminally ill fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Screenwriter Ed Solomon recounted on Twitter how a friend’s terminally ill son wanted nothing more than to meet Luke Skywalker. Not Mark Hamill, as he was too young to understand he was an actor playing a part, but Skywalker himself.

Solomon reached out to Hamill’s agent to make the specific request, knowing how unlikely it would be for Hamill to make the appearance. Minutes later, Hamill reached out to Solomon to express his enthusiasm about the opportunity, inviting the family to his own home for the encounter.

The writer claims that Hamill dressed a Luke and spent hours with the family in character, answering countless questions about “his” life.”

Fans last got to see Luke put his abilities with the Force on display in Return of the Jedi, making fans excited for what we might get to see in The Last Jedi. The story might not explain what Luke has been up to over the years, but that didn’t stop the actor from crafting his own backstory.

“I wrote lots and lots of scenarios,” Hamill told Entertainment Weekly. “I made notes that he fell in love with a woman who was a widow and had this young child.”

Sadly, this glimmer of hope was quickly extinguished.

“He left the Jedi to raise this young child and marry this woman,” Hamill revealed. “And the child got hold of a lightsaber and accidentally killed himself.”

Audiences who tried to fill in the gaps of what Luke has been up to since Return of the Jedi might not have created such a tragic backstory, but Hamill’s narrative would explain his self-imposed exile and want nothing to do with the weapon that caused him so much suffering.

We’ll finally see Luke in some sort of action when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T Facebook, Mark Hamill]