New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Images Revealed

Several new images from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been released online.

The images were released via Entertainment Weekly, and include new looks at Finn (John Boyega), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), BB-8, Rey (Daisy Ridley), General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaacs), Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), the Millennium Falcon, and more.

Entertainment Weekly also revealed its four Star Wars: The Last Jedi covers plus an excerpt of its interview with director Rian Johnson, who revealed that he was not precious in his treatment of Star Wars‘ venerable characters.

“There’s a history in Star Wars of the attraction between the light and the dark, whether it’s the story of Anakin basically turning from this sweet kid and seeing his seduction to the dark side, or even with Luke,” Johnson says “Even though you never really believe he’s going to go over to the dark side, the whole revelation of ‘I am your father’ has to do with Vader and this darkness that [Luke] thought he could just dismiss as ‘That’s the bad guy. I don’t have any of him in me. Suddenly he realizes ‘No, I come from him. I have quite a bit of him inside me.’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017.