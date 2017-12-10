New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Posters Balance Light and the Dark

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just days away from premiering in theaters, we’re starting to get a better idea of where the main characters’ loyalties will lie when the credits role

But these awesome new posters for the film’s run at Odeon Cinemas in the United Kingdom show where Rey and Kylo Ren‘s loyalties lie when the film begins. Check them out below.

The posters were created by artist Matt Ferguson, and he revealed them on his Twitter account on Saturday. One of the posters shows Rey taking a break from training with her lightsaber on the island of Ahch-To, while the other depicts Kylo Ren storming across the bridge of a First Order vessel brandishing his own blade.

Fans have been speculating over the nature of Kylo Ren and Rey’s relationship in the new movie, especially after the trailer showed a moment where the First Order enforcer appeared to be extending his hand to the fledgling Force user.

Writer and director Rian Johnson has said that he considers both characters to be the protagonists of the movie, and that Kylo Ren’s journey is just as important as Rey’s in the new film.

But will Kylo Ren be able to convert Rey to the dark side of the Force? Or is he still tempted by the light and able to be redeemed, even after committing patricide in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

There are a lot of questions about the new movie, and they might not all be answered by the time the credits role. Let’s just hope that fans get a satisfying entry in the Star Wars franchise, and that hopefully J.J. Abrams can provide the closure we desperately need in Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally premiering in movie theaters on Friday, December 15.