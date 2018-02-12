Star Wars: Princes William and Harry Reportedly Cut From ‘The Last Jedi’ For Being Too Tall

In a huge piece of irony for the Star Wars saga, Princes William and Harry reportedly had their cameos as Stormtroopers cut from The Last Jedi due to being too tall, proving that you can both be too tall and too short to be a Stormtrooper.

“Stormtroopers have to be exactly 5ft 11in. At the time we shot it I think the feeling was that the scene would make the final movie,” a source told The Mail. “The scene just didn’t work for the final cut so it was left out.”

The scene reportedly featured the duo as First Order Stormtroopers escorting DJ, Finn and Rose in an elevator, which also featured Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow as the villainous henchmen. It’s unclear if any of the four appeared in any other shots and whether or not those cameos were also cut.

Star John Boyega broke the news about the scene not making the final cut ahead of the theatrical release.

“They cut it out of the film,” Boyega revealed to talk show This Morning. “I did personally apologize to them yesterday and said, ‘Sorry you were cut out of the film.’ Will was like, ‘I guess I just need to work more on the skill.’”

It only makes sense for Boyega to have confirmed the pair had been cut, seeing as he was the one to have confirmed they made an appearance in the first place.

When Boyega was appearing on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, the actor revealed of the cameos, “I think they took that scene out. I’ve had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I’m sick of hiding this… Every time I get asked I don’t know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set.”

During an actors roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Boyega said the experience made for a “strange contrast of a weird family” and clarified, “It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

The upcoming Blu-ray release is slated to have at least 20 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, yet it’s unknown if footage of these cameos will find its way to the home video release.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now and is expected to hit Blu-ray and DVD in March.

[H/T The Telegraph]