New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-Ray Clip Focuses on Dark Side of Rey

The trailers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi teased Rey’s brush with the dark side of the Force, though the character was able to withstand its temptations in the film.

One of the special features from the film’s home video release will further explore that connection. Fans can check out a clip from the feature above.

The clip, called “Balance of the Force,” shows some behind the scenes footage of Daisy Ridley on the set of The Last Jedi, including some interviews with the actor as well as writer and director Rian Johnson.

“She doesn’t see herself as this thing,” says Ridley. “People talk about her potential and all this stuff, and she says, you know, ‘I’m scared about what I’m feeling.’ What I always loved about her is that she tries to see the good in things and she’s hopeful. And she hopes that what she thinks is there, is there.”

Rey’s journey has been at the heart of the sequel Star Wars trilogy, which has moved away from the “chosen one” narrative of the Skywalker bloodline being destined to save the galaxy. Instead, it seems like anyone from any corner in the universe has the power for good or evil. That potential is embodied by Ridley’s character.

“With the Force, there’s a light path which is about selflessness,” says Johnson. “And there’s the dark side which is about anger and about protecting what’s yours. The quick and easy path.”

The clip is only a tease of what’s to come when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released for home video.

In the new film, Johnson uses Rey’s relationship with Luke Skywalker in a fashion fans aren’t used to seeing, atypical of the Master and Padawan dynamic. Instead, Luke seems to recognize the failures of his predecessors from the prequel trilogy and how their hubris allowed the Empire’s rise.

He is too rigid in his line of thinking that Jedi and Sith are solely responsible because of their values, instead of recognizing the good in what Jedi can do.

Rey presents a new change for those on the light side, one who is not beholden to the teachings of the Jedi for good or ill, but can recognize the positive aspects in what they represented. Specifically, she comes to learn that hope can be a powerful ally in the fight against evil.

We’ll get to see more of the special features when Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on Digital HD on March 13th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on March 27th.