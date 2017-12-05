Rian Johnson Reveals Carrie Fisher’s Greatest Contribution to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The late Carrie Fisher left an indelible mark in Hollywood and on Star Wars fans in particular, contributing to the franchise on screen and behind the camera.

Writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rian Johnson spoke about Fisher’s greatest contribution in the production of the new movie. Check out the video above to hear his story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Carrie was, you know, a writer first and foremost. She loved words,” said Johnson. “We would get together and we would go over the scenes. We wouldn’t rewrite the scenes but she would throw out suggestions for jokes, and lines, and ideas. And we’d go back and forth.”

The director spoke fondly of Fisher’s contributions, saying he had no choice but to take advantage of her skill.

“There are a few scenes that we got together with her and the other actors in the scene and kind of shaped it,” Johnson said. “I mean, if you have Carrie Fisher standing there with you, you’d be a fool not to use her writing talents. That was probably her main contribution.”

Johnson previously spoke about meeting with Fisher at her home and going over the script, explaining that their working relationship stretched all the way back to the pre-production phase.

“I’d go to her house, we’d sit on her bed for hours and just go through the script and just have this stream of consciousness, ad lib sessions,” the director said at Star Wars Celebration over the summer. “There would be a four word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all of that that would be like, ‘Brilliant!’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be Fisher’s last appearance in the franchise. The actor tragically passed in late December last year. Though the film is not intended to finish her story in the Star Wars saga, Johnson believes it will be a fitting end for the character.

Fans will get to see Fisher’s last performance as Leia Organa when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.