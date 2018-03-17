‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Novelization Reveals How Rey Learned Advanced Abilities

The Star Wars films have had frequent issues with presenting a “chosen one” meant to disrupt the balance between dark and light sides of the Force, making people wonder how someone with little training can turn the tide in a war.

But the novelization of Star Wars: The Last Jedi explained how Rey became adept in Force techniques and was able to defeat three skilled warriors in hand-to-hand combat.

In Jason Fry’s new book, the prose explains that Rey learned new techniques after being connected to Kylo Ren, which was unknowingly facilitated by Supreme Leader Snoke. Read the description below to learn more about the nature of their Force connection:

Kylo had retreated at finding Rey in his head – had practically fled from her. But that had not been the end of that strange, sudden connection. She had seen more – far more. Somehow, almost instinctually, she knew how he accessed some of the powers at his command – even though she didn’t understand them. It was as if his training had become hers, unlocking and flinging open door after door in her mind.

This provides a decent explanation for Rey’s advanced skills with the Force, despite limited training from Luke Skywalker. Being a conduit to the living Force has provided many warriors with abilities seemingly beyond one’s means.

Rey was also a skilled warrior with a staff, which was her weapon of choice before she happened across Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber in the castle on Takodana. But even though she was a capable fighter, she was still overwhelmed by Snoke’s Praetorian Guard when the throne room showdown took place.

The book described that confrontation thusly:

She couldn’t direct the Force well enough to last long against three elite warriors in lightsaber-resistant armor. But she could let it direct her, allow it to make her its instrument.

This makes sense given what we know about people who have not received official Jedi training as Padawans. Luke Skywalker himself barely received any training, learning how to dodge a training droid’s harmless blasts before using the Force to guide missiles into the Death Star’s exhaust port. He then trained with Yoda, got a hand chopped off by Darth Vader, then became a Jedi Knight all on his own volition.

The only character who received substantial training was Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy. But perhaps we’ll find out that Rey has taken a liking to the sacred Jedi texts and learned some new techniques in Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available on Digital HD on March 13th, followed by release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 27th.

