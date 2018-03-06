‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch the Throne Room Scene Without Snoke CGI

Though the Supreme Leader suffered a tragic demise in the new Star Wars movie, Andy Serkis still gave yet another amazing performance as the mysterious villain Snoke.

Ahead of the home video release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm released a look at Serkis filming his role without the completed CGI, offering fans a look at his motion capture performance. Take a look in the clip above.

After bursting onto the scene as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Serkis became the biggest name in motion capture acting and has had other iconic roles. And while the visual effects of his characters are always impressive, this clip goes to show how much life he breathes into those roles while filming.

Many fans were upset after Snoke’s demise in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as many theories about his true identity or purpose in the galaxy crumbled. Though other stories could show how the character came to be in such a position of power within the First Order, it doesn’t seem likely that Snoke will play a major role in future Star Wars films.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Serkis is ruling out the Supreme Leader’s return entirely.

“Look, it’s Star Wars, so you never know how life, or whether life can be come back to or not. Whether you can be resuscitated or brought back,” Serkis said to /Film. “I was shocked. Dramatically, it felt absolutely right for that moment in the film, so I didn’t question it. I just think it’s a very, very important scene, so I didn’t question it. But I do, I know it’s left fans feeling like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I’m saying is, who knows?”

The character first appeared in J.J. Abrams’ installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And with the director returning to handle the last film in the sequel trilogy with Episode IX, Serkis said he’d be happy to return if the role called for it.

“It’s a great character, and I’d be keen,” Serkis said to The Hollywood Reporter. “I know it frustrated a lot of people that Snoke came to such a sticky end so quickly, but I loved that big scene and the relationship between Daisy Ridley’s character and Snoke — and where it goes from there and what escalates from that moment, you know the fight that kicks off after that. So I really think it’s great in the movie, but yeah, I could quite happily — I’d be very happy to extend Snoke’s life for sure.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on Digital HD on March 13th, followed the Blu-ray and DVD release on March 27th.