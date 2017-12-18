Listen to John Williams’ Soundtrack For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Though fans are eager to see the further adventures of their favorite characters in the galaxy, one of the most iconic aspects of the Star Wars saga has always been John Williams‘ musical compositions.

Now everyone can enjoy the composer’s score for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the film’s soundtrack has just been released online.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below (seriously, look at those track titles).

The titles of the compositions are very straightforward, often saying outright what is featured in them, such as “Ahch-To Island,” “Canto Bight,” and “The Cave.” Others are a bit more cheeky, such as “Fun With Rose and Finn,” and “Chrome dome.”

Of course it all begins with the classic Star Wars theme that’s since been embedded into every fan’s brain, which soon gives way to the epic opening song “Escape” backing the Resistance’s attempt to outrun the First Order at the movie’s open.

Tracks such as “Ahch-To Island” and “The Ancient Jedi Texts” weave in familiar themes, as Williams is wont to do in the franchise, though they’re distinctive enough to stand out on their own merits.

Williams is almost unparalleled in his composing prowess, surrounding himself with talented musicians to create some of the most iconic themes in cinema. He has won five Academy Awards to date for his work, and was nominated for his score for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The composer’s work has been prominent in almost every Star Wars movie — the only film that Williams did not score was last year’s spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, though Michael Giacchino’s compositions did harken back to the classic tunes fans are used to seeing.

Stream the soundtrack for Star Wars: The Last Jedi above through Spotify, or you can find it available on Apple Music and Google Play.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.