Rian Johnson and Mark Hamill Discuss Spoiler’s Return in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

While the sequel trilogy in the Star Wars saga shifted its focus to tell stories focused on new characters, they’re still tending to the old fan favorites that kicked off the franchise decades ago.

One major character from the original trilogy made a surprising appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill are opening up about the appearance.

Warning: Major spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

After Rey departs Ahch-To to rendezvous with Kylo Ren in an attempt to turn him to the light side, Luke Skywalker decides to burn the sacred tree containing the old Jedi texts, though he is interrupted by his old master Yoda.

Luke cannot bring himself to burn the tree, however, causing Yoda to summon a bolt of lightning and ignite the flames for him. Luke is shocked, but the Force ghost tells him that it’s time to “look past an old pile of books.”

This version of Yoda was much like the one from the original trilogy, laughing and teasing his student, rather than the stern (and computer generated) version we saw in the prequels.

“That’s what I love, still smacking me on the nose, trying to train me like a puppy,” Hamill said during a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly. “Oh ‘young Skywalker.’ Really? This coming from a character who’s 947 years old.”

Johnson added that they couldn’t use Obi-Wan Kenobi because Alec Guinness has since passed, but they still needed someone to push him along.

“When I was thinking about what Luke’s arc is going to be, and realized that someone coming back and kicking his butt would be his final beat on the island, Yoda just made the most sense,” said Johnson.

Hamill also spoke about how Luke has always needed some guidance when it comes to wisdom.

“Luke is not the sharpest tool in the box,” Hamill said. “Things are right in front of him, and he doesn’t get it. Like when I’m looking for Ben Kenobi and I don’t recognize Alec Guinness for who he is. I shoo Yoda away, ‘Get out of my rations, I’m looking for a great Jedi warrior!’ Those touches are so human.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.