Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ World Premiere Live

Tonight marks the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and a select lucky few will get to see the movie ahead of its release later this week.

But you can live vicariously through those in attendance by watching the red carpet event live on StarWars.com, starting at 5pm PST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event is being live streamed by Verizon at the courtesy of Disney and Lucasfilm, with the cast, producers, and director all set to be in attendance.

Helmer Rian Johnson, who also wrote the script, will be joined by Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman, and J.J. Abrams, as well as cast members Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, and many more. Composer John Williams is also scheduled to make an appearance.

With plot details for the new Star Wars movie being kept under wraps by those involved in the production, this could be our last chance to learn new details before the spoilers start making their way online. After tonight, the flood gates could potentially open up.

Reviews for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are embargoed until later this week, ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday. So if you’re trying to avoid spoilers for the new film before you get a chance to see it for yourself, you might want to start digging that head-sized hole in the sand right now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters this Friday, December 15.