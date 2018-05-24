‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Coming to Netflix in June

Star Wars fans who are in no desire to purchase physical media are in luck, as the most recent chapter in the saga, The Last Jedi, is already landing on Netflix next month. According to BuzzFeed, The Last Jedi will debut on the streaming service on June 26th.

The streaming corporation has effectively changed the ways in which viewers consume media, with movie fans often opting to avoid renting any movie that could potentially arrive on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or another service. However, fans who will only consume what is available to stream will be missing out on The Last Jedi‘s wealth of behind-the-scenes featurettes, filmmaker commentary, and deleted scenes.

One of the more impressive special features on the Blu-ray is the feature-length The Director and the Jedi, a documentary that chronicles the development of the film. The documentary depicts each stage of the development process, including some moments that star Mark Hamill wished had been omitted.

“I wish they hadn’t done that. I’ll tell you why, because that should remain in the rehearsal process,” Hamill expressed of footage featuring his doubts of the project to Entertainment Tonight. “That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud. I said it before I saw the whole movie put together. It prejudices people in a way that’s unfair because people that are unhappy with the movie will cite that and say, ‘See? Hamill hated it too.’”

One reason the release of The Last Jedi on Netflix may surprise some people is the knowledge that Disney aims to launch its own streaming service.

Last fall, it was confirmed that all Marvel and Star Wars content would be pulled from Netflix in 2019 as the company prepared to launch its own service. The new platform will seemingly include Disney’s library of Marvel and Lucasfilm endeavors, in addition to its large library of Pixar and other animated classics.

In addition to collecting its previous releases, the new service will debut all-new original content, including a new live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau. Details about that series have been kept to a minimum, though the filmmaker did reveal that the series would take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Check out The Last Jedi when it hits Netflix on June 26th.

