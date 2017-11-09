‘Star Wars’: Does The Taiwanese ‘Last Jedi’ Trailer Reveal Big Secrets?

The Taiwanese translations for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer may reveal some key bits of context to understand the trailer’s dialogue.

According to one Reddit user, while the English pronouns spoken by the actors in the trailer are gender-neutral, the Taiwanese translation of those words is gendered. Specifically, the translation seems to reveal that when Snoke says “When I found you” he is talking to a female, but when Snoke says “Fulfill your destiny” he is talking to a male. Also, when Luke says “This is not going to go the way you think” towards the trailer’s end, he is talking to a male.

The easy speculation here is that Snoke is referencing when he found Rey, though perhaps he could be speaking of when he found Leia, who is Force-sensitive, which led to his discovering Kylo Ren. Similarly, Snoke could be telling either Kylo Ren or Luke Skywalker to fulfill their destiny, and Luke could be warning Snoke or Kylo Ren that things aren’t going to go the way they think.

On the other hand, any or all of them could be talking to characters that don’t otherwise appear in the trailer, major or minor.

Some of this should be taken with a grain of salt. It is very likely that the Taiwanese translators only know about as much about the secretive Star Wars film as the average fan does, meaning they had to make a judgment call when translating the dialogue that may not end up being accurate to the film.

A similar situation occurred when the title of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed, with certain translations indicating that the title was referring to Jedi in the plural. Director Rian Johnson later clarified that the title is not plural and that it specifically refers to Luke Skywalker.

That said, these theories about who the dialogue is referencing could still be true it just isn’t a sure thing. Fans will have to wait for the movie to release to find out for sure.

Here’s the Redditor’s full explanation:

I’ve noticed the moment when Snoke says “When I found you”, the subtitle uses the feminine “you” which is “妳” as oppose to the gender neutral “you” which is “你”. The former is the combination the word “女”, which means female and “尔” which means you; while the latter is gender neutral that can be used to indicates female and male, but mainly used for male.

This means that when Snoke says “When I found you”, Snoke is talking to a female character, which in my opinion is most likely Rey at this point.

After that, near the end of the trailer, when Snoke says “Fulfill your destiny”, the “you” the subtitle wrote is now “你”, which means that Snoke talking to a male character now. So at this point, Snoke is not probably referring to Kylo or other male characters.

Lastly, when Luke says “This is not going to go the way you think” , the “you” again is written “你”, which means the Luke is talking to a male character. At this point, Luke is probably not talking to Rey, but someone else.

If nothing else, this information will give Star Wars fans just one more reason to continue to pore over the trailer and every other bit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi marketing material until the film’s release.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25, 2019.

