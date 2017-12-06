Chewbacca Parties With Porgs in New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spot

The name of the latest TV spot for the new Star Wars film contains a few new scenes, including a humorous new shot in the Millennium Falcon.

A brand new preview for Star Wars: The Last Jedi hypes up the epic showdown between the Resistance and the First Order, shows Rey at the empty Jedi village on Ahch-To, and teases a new role for Chewbacca. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Chewbacca might be backhanding porgs but he’s about to find himself in the middle of a porg party whether he likes it or not.

We’ve previously heard teases that progs are invasive creatures, multiplying faster than rabbits and getting into places they don’t belong.

John Boyega revealed that he was freaked out on the set of the Millennium Falcon when he noticed a bunch of porgs were set up in a nook. He is definitely not a fan of the creatures.

But even though Chewie looks to be slightly enraged by the creatures taking up space in his cockpit, he’s been known to be a big softy once he opens his hairy heart. He might even come to adopt some of the creatures as pets (if he doesn’t eat them first).

Another interesting aspect of the trailer is that it’s titled “Betrayal.” So, is that a tease at a major event to take place in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

There has been speculation that Luke Skywalker has abandoned the Jedi Order, or that Rey will end up joining Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke in the First Order.

And even more recently, comments from Adam Driver have possibly hinted that Kylo Ren could be swayed back to the light side, rejoining what’s left of his family after committing patricide.

Whatever happens, we don’t have to wait long to join the porg party ourselves.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.