‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Resist It Rey TV Spot Released

It’s been two years since Star Wars took everybody back to the world of the Skywalker Saga. Now, in just under a month, the next chapter will be unveiled, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits theaters.

With just a few weeks left until the film is released, Lucasfilm has been ramping up their advertising efforts, by releasing various TV spots and teasers over the last month or so. The studio has taken that a step further this week with it’s latest bit of footage, focusing on Rey and her relationship with the Dark Side of The Force.

When The Force Awakens ended, Rey arrived on Ahch-To to find Luke there, by himself. She then began her training to become a Jedi.

Unfortunately, as many of the trailers and TV spots have showcased, Rey hasn’t had the easiest time with her training. More often then not, the footage has teased the idea that the Dark Side is controlling her more than she’d like to admit.

In this most recent TV spot, Luke tries his hardest to keep Rey from giving in to the darkness. Is he too late?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.