Star Wars: The Mandalorian Already Beginning Work on Season 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will bring fans their first taste of live-action adventure packaged for TV this fall. But, MakingStarWars has some great news for people excited about the new series. Episode one hasn’t even aired yet, and they’re reporting that work has already begun on Season 2. This makes a bit of sense because Disney+ is going to require content to keep fans happy and that means more production from properties that audiences know and love.

The video from MakingStarWars describes a new set looking like Tatooine from a distance. Also, there seems to be an AT-ST in the vicinity, which also tracks as seen in some of the promotional material around Season 1. Some confusion first occurred while filming the set as people speculated whether The Eternals or possibly the upcoming Obi-Wan series were filming. But, in the end, it really was the second salvo for the hyped series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jon Favreau says The Mandalorian can find a way to unite all the corners of the saga in a way that will appease a great number of Star Wars fans. Characters who have been limited to the Legends universe in the series might find another moment in the spotlight during The Mandalorian. Favreau can’t stop teasing Easter eggs for the fans, and the fanbase is ready to go hunting for some potential deep cuts.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

The “Star Wars Expanded Universe” consists of stories the expand on the main series entries in video games, comic books, novels, and beyond. In a move that still draws debate among fans, most of the Expanded Universe material was deemed non-canonical. The Legends universe, as it is now known, is the perfect playpen for Favreau to tell stories that couldn’t fit into the frame of the mainline movies. The question, as it often is in this series, is which characters get to shine on the stage, and which ones will stay relegated to the shadows.

Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog. The Mandalorian launches alongside the Disney+ streaming service November 12.