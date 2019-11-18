Baby Yoda Is Trending on Twitter

Disney+ arrived earlier this week bringing with it not only a massive catalog of content that has fans not only eagerly streaming but taking to social media to relish in the glee of the entertainment at their fingertips. That enthusiasm has also included Disney+‘s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but while fans are loving the Jon Favreau-created series there’s one specific element of the series that Twitter users have absolutely fallen in love with: Baby Yoda.

That’s right, fans on Twitter can’t get enough of Baby Yoda. Making a surprising debut at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian, the so-called Baby Yoda doesn’t really have a name. It’s just an infant — a 50 year-old infant — that happens to be of the same species as Master Yoda, but the adorable Baby Yoda is pretty important. The tiny creature is the bounty that our titular Mandalorian has been sent to collect and if fans weren’t already in love with the little, big-eyed, big-eared, green-skinned character, then episode two has elevated Baby Yoda to “we would die for you” status. Move over, Porgs, roll aside BB-8. The galaxy far, far away has a new master of cuteness.

It should come as no surprise then that Twitter has been flooded with people sharing images, GIFs, memes, and more expressing their adoration of Baby Yoda. Sure, we still have no idea where Baby Yoda comes from — fans may be calling him Baby Yoda (The Mandalorian calls the adorable creature “The Child,”) but it’s unclear if this tiny bundle of the Force and joy is related to the beloved Jedi Master or not. None of that matters though. The internet is here for Baby Yoda — and by the time you’re done scrolling through our collection of some of our favorite Baby Yoda reactions, you will be, too.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Fridays at 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

I think he means “cutest thing ever” but okay.

#BabyYoda trying to heal #TheMandalorian is the cutest thing I seen all year. pic.twitter.com/88mpi2m74i — JayRock (@On_This_R0ck) November 16, 2019

A superpower cuteness is.

Step aside, Porgs.

Us: Porgs are the cutest thing in Star Wars EVER. #BabyYoda: My beer you hold. pic.twitter.com/w4aiwG9iOI — Captain America’s shieldmaiden (@jeditigger) November 16, 2019

Baby humans are cancelled.

all human babies are cancelled until further notice #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/8QswMn9Aa8 — r.e.l. (@thelilhuman) November 16, 2019

Baby Yoda shall save us ALL.

Me: Star Wars has really lost its magic for me

Also me: I CAN, WILL, AND SHOULD DIE FOR #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/ieSNwaf9bV — courtney🔮🐾 (@taddonio) November 16, 2019

He protec, he attac, he nap.

We will riot and burn this whole galaxy down.

So we’re all in agreement? If anything happens to #BabyYoda – we riot. pic.twitter.com/LHymcT8JaA — Michael Shan (@MshanBC) November 16, 2019

Give him all the frogs he wants.

#BabyYoda is the cutest thing in the Star Wars universe. I want to feed him all the frogs. pic.twitter.com/9gZsQEoPV0 — Meeki (@ebilmeeki) November 16, 2019

We would die for Baby Yoda.

Would literally put my life on the line for #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/GGJP3TShRm — Joshua (@JBW90) November 16, 2019

Enjoy this blessed picture of the resting Baby Yoda.