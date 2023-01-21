The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Sets a Star Wars Record

The second trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived earlier this week, showcasing the latest chapter within the galaxy far, far away. Long before the trailer premiered, there was undeniably a lot of hype surrounding the ongoing adventures of the titular Mandalorian and Grogu — and it looks like that manifested in a pretty major way. According to new reports, the Season 3 trailer for The Mandalorian drew 83.5 million views in the first 24 hours since its debut.

This easily set a record for trailers for a Star Wars television project, with the previous record being roughly 58 million views for the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer.

Who will be in Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"There will be some familiar faces and there will be a lot of new faces," Pascal said of the series' return in an interview earlier this year. "In addition, there is again a lot of action and a really great story. Satisfied?"

What will Season 3 of The Mandalorian be about?

While a lot of plot details surrounding the next episodes of The Mandalorian remain under wraps, we do know that it will play off of the ongoing plot regarding Din and the Darksaber, as well as the return of Grogu / "Baby Yoda", who reunited with Din during an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

Are you excited for Season 3 of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1st exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.