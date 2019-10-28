Star Wars: The Mandalorian Character Posters Released

The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, has debuted five new character posters ahead of its November 12 launch on Disney+. The lineup offers new looks at the titular armor-wearing Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984), ex-rebel shock trooper Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano (Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool), bounty hunter guild head Greef Carga, played by Carl Weathers (Predator, Rocky IV) and IG-series bounty hunter droid IG-11, voiced by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame). The fifth and final character poster is an unidentified Ugnaught, long rumored to be the character voiced by Nick Nolte (Hulk, Warrior).

Other actors set to appear in the series include Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book) as former Imperial governor Moff Gideon and Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Bill Burr (Breaking Bad, F Is for Family) and Werner Herzog (Metalocalypse, Jack Reacher) in unknown roles.

Series creator Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and The Lion King, previously said the series was molded in the form of George Lucas’ original small-budgeted Star Wars despite its reported $100 million price tag.

“For Star Wars, the question was how do we make it feel like Stars Wars, how can I tell a story set in this particular time…what’s this gritty world?” Favreau told Variety. “The original Star Wars movies were a bit more intimate, character-driven. In many ways, this follows the structure of a television show in that we don’t have an endless budget and it’s served by the scale of the original films which isn’t the big, huge blockbuster movies you see on the big screen all the time. We are using technology that makes best use of that scale and part of what we’re exploring is using game engine, real-time rendering.”

The premiere episode of The Mandalorian releases alongside Disney+ on Nov. 12.

