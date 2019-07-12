Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reportedly Cost $15 Million per Episode

Star Wars isn’t afraid to spend big bucks on its projects, and Disney has only added to the big spending budget. With the sci-fi series looking to expand further, Disney is helping Lucasfilm bring Star Wars‘ live-action dreams to the small screen, and it isn’t skimping out by any means.

After all, the production budget per episode of The Mandalorian is insane, and Star Wars isn’t about to shy away from those numbers.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal released a report breaking down some of the most expensive TV series being worked on. It is not surprise Star Wars landed on the list, and it turns out each episode of The Mandalorian costs nearly $15 million to make (via Dark Horizons).

So, it’s time to do some simple math. It costs about $15 million to make each episode, and season one of The Mandalorian has a confirmed eight-episode season. That means the television series cost as least $120 million to make excluding marketing and other undisclosed fees. With some movies costing that amount of money, it is clear Disney is taking this TV show very seriously, and this newly revealed budget proves as much. And thanks to a new report from Collider, fans have learned the company is already willing to go in on a second season.

During a chat with creator Jon Favreau, the filmmaker confirmed season two of The Mandalorian is already in pre-production. He has been working on scripts for the new season, and Favreau admits working on the series is a dream come true.

“I keep getting pulled deeper into the orbit of Disney, but fortunately the stuff that Disney’s working on is the stuff that I love. I wanted to do a Star Wars TV show like The Mandalorian and pitched it to them and they were very open to it,” Favreau told the site.

“I even wrote four episodes before I even was hired to do it because I was excited as a fan to see what these stories might be and see if they were interested in doing what I was interested in, which they were. And I was actually writing Season 2 this morning before I came here.”

Currently, there is no word on how much season two might cost, but fans can only expect Disney to match the season one budget if not add onto it. So, here’s to hoping the show’s first season proves this investment was worth it for both Disney and fans!

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.