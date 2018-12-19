Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Shares Original ‘The Mandalorian’ Sketch by Dave Filoni

Many Star Wars fans are curious about Lucasfilm’s first live-action series, especially after the impressive cast announcement for Star Wars: The Mandalorian this week. And while we’ve seen glimpses at the title character, we still haven’t seen much from the Disney+ series.

But lead star Pedro Pascal might have offered fans another glimpse on social media when he revealed a pair of drawings done by executive producer and episode director Dave Filoni. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram #DaveFiloni original. #TheMandalorian #StarWars #JonFavreu A post shared by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Dec 12, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

The synopsis for the series indicates that Pascal’s character will explore an era of the galaxy we’ve yet to see in live-action — the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” reads the synopsis. “We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit also shed some details on the series, pinning down an exact time frame for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show.

“Sources tell me the story is set about 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi and is set in the Outer Rim, where people don’t know and don’t care that the Empire has fallen. Gives them latitude in telling certain stories,” wrote Kit.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy raved about Favreau’s contributions to the Star Wars galaxy in the official announcement of The Mandalorian.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019, though there’s no word yet on a specific date.