Star Wars: The Mandalorian Easter Egg Reveals Incredible Detail About Boba Fett's Jetpack

The Mandalorian returned with great fanfare last Friday, bringing fans a pretty epic extension of the live-action Star Wars universe. The premiere episode, titled "The Marshall", showcased some significant additions to the franchise's live-action canon -- including a cameo at the end of the episode that fans had to see to believe. Along the way, fans got some fascinating details with regards to the lore of Boba Fett -- including one awesome visual nod. The episode saw Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) joining forces with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), a lawman in the town of Mos Pelgos who had repurposed Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor as his own. As Twitter user @coldjadedeyed pointed out, Boba Fett's jetpack used within the episode included a subtle nod to the character's fight in Return of the Jedi, showing the metal repaired in the exact same spot where Han Solo damaged it.

The high level of artistic detail in The Mandalorian is amazing.

Boba Fett Jetpack was repaired in the precise spot where it was damaged by Han Solo in Return of the Jedi.

The detail is definitely among the "blink and you'll miss it" variety, but it's cool nonetheless. It also adds a whole layer to the episode's final beats -- where Cobb agrees to give Boba's armor back to Mando, just as Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) himself appears to be watching over him from the Tattooine dunes.

"Interesting. I mean, there's always possibilities, I don't like to limit our storytelling in any way and, who knows?" The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni previously said of a Boba Fett cameo in the series. "It would be really hypocritical for the guy who that helped bring Darth Maul back to life after he got cut in half, for me to say that somebody can't survive a Sarlacc pit, but I don't know. I mean, anything's possible in Star Wars and I think, when fans love something, that's what really fuels the possibility and the believability. So, who knows? But right now, we got Mando."

