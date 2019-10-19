First Reactions to Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hit Online

It sounds like the first live-action television series for the Star Wars franchise will be a huge hit for Disney+, as there is a lot of buzz surrounding the impending debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. As the new streaming service hosts a press event today, they screened a short preview of three episodes of the series for those in attendance, and the reactions are pretty strong. It sounds unlike anything we’ve already seen from the franchise and closer in tone to the fan-favorite spinoff movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

There’s a lot riding on the success of this series, especially because it is one of the flagship launch titles for the Disney+ service and the fact that Lucasfilm plans to make more live-action Star Wars shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, it sounds like the show has what it takes to be a resounding success and could be the foundation for the Star Wars franchise as it extends beyond the big screen into live-action streaming shows. There are already plans for Rogue One and Obi-Wan Kenobi shows, one which will include Ewan McGregor returning to reprise his role as the Jedi-turned-hermit.

But what exactly are the people saying about Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Read on to find out.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian launches alongside Disney+ on November 12th.

Ash Crossan of Entertainment Tonight

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press

Saw ~27 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. Always difficult to make sense of a bunch of disconnected scenes but it looks intense, surprisingly dark and very expensive. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) October 19, 2019

Mike Ryan of Uproxx

Oh wow THE MANDALORIAN footage looks incredible. We saw IG-88 attacking, we saw Salacious Crumb being barbecued for a meal. And Werner Herzog as some sort of galactic gangster who has his own team Stormtroopers — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 14, 2019

Scott Wampler of Birth.Movies.Death

Y’all know me. Know how I earn a livin’. Know I’m not the biggest STAR WARS guy. But lemme tell ya: THE MANDALORIAN footage looked fucking *awesome*. #SWCC — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 14, 2019

Drew Taylor of MovieFone

Also it looks as expensive as it is — they didn’t skimp with this one. Spaceships, creatures, etc all in full effect. Cannot wait for full episodes. #TheMandalorian — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Mansoor Mithaiwala of ScreenRant

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It’s truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Steve Weintraub of Collider