‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ to Reportedly Feature Appearances by Classic Bounty Hunters

Fans have only seen one official photo from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, leading many of us to speculate what the upcoming live-action series could feature. According to a new set report, bounty hunters IG-88 and Bossk have been spotted on the set of the series.

The report comes from Making Star Wars, who has been delivering all sorts of details about the project. The site claims that “IG-88 has recently been seen on set, filming his close-ups, and being the star that he is on the set of The Mandalorian. The old time bounty hunter isn’t just standing around either, we’ve had credible reports about blasters being fired and he’s riding speeder bikes and attacking enemies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the only familiar character seen on set, with reports claiming Bossk has also been spotted, with Making Star Wars specifying “we can’t confirm the Trandoshan is actually Bossk himself, but it does appear to the case.”

Both characters first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and did little more than just stand there. Unlike Boba Fett, who appeared in multiple scenes and in subsequent films, IG-88 and Bossk instead gained a following from fans based only on how cool they looked. When comic books and novels began to explore other corners of the Star Wars galaxy, fans learned more about the deadly characters, even if those mythologies were ultimately erased from official canon when Disney purchased Lucasfilm and created a unified canon that disregarded the events of those stories.

Merely spotting characters that look similar to IG-88 and Bossk could be confusing, as there are other IG droids and other Trandoshan aliens, with Making Star Wars likely using sources that are closer to the project that could identify the characters on set as these specific individuals. The series takes place roughly four years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which would make appearances by these bounty hunters feasible.

Villains from the franchise aren’t the only characters who have been reportedly spotted on set, with rumors that Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels appeared in a sequence. The report specified that it was Sabine’s helmet that was spotted, though with so many Mandalorian helmets looking alike, it’s possible this rumor could be debunked.

Fans will likely find out more about the upcoming series, which is slated to debut on Disney’s all-new streaming service next year.

Would you like to see Bossk and IG-88 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!