A Unique Star Wars Lightsaber Signed by Mark Hamill Sold at Auction for a Low Price for a Strangest Reason

Star Wars has provided almost 50 years of movies and TV shows since the original movie blasted into theaters back in 1977. Over that time a large collection props, costumes and other memorabilia have been collected and preserved over the years with many coming to auction at one time or another. Owning a piece of the movie that started it all is a life-long dream for some fans of the franchise, but it can cost hundreds of the thousands of dollars to make it a reality. That is why the sale of a lightsaber hilt signed by Mark Hamill in Prop Store’s Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Auction may have raised eyebrows when it sold for the strangely modest $3,780, which itself was almost double the $2,000 estimate placed on it beforehand. So, why would such an item be sold for under $4,000? Because this is a pretty unique “original” lightsaber that did not really exist when Star Wars was released.

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If this sounds confusing, that is because the prop being sold is a hybrid piece and not a lightsaber hilt that actually existed as a prop when Star Wars was in theaters. Instead, this is a Frankenstein-esque creation that was built from original components made at the time Star Wars was made and possibly once part of an actual prop used during filming, and put together to make a new reproduction of Hamill’s classic lightsaber years later. This makes the saber therefore sits as a real curio of the Star Wars collecting world, made of spare parts that were brought years later to make a replica as close to the real thing as possible. Throw in Hamill’s signature and what you have is a really intriguing piece that at the same time is missing the one thing that would have had serious collectors dipping much deeper into their wallets.

The Most Unique Lightsaber in Star Wars History

Movie props that sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars usually come with verified on-screen appearance, whether this piece ever made it into a Star Wars movie, however, is a mystery. There is as much chance that at least some of the components that were used to construct this saber as not, which means that the buyer may now be sitting with parts of the lightsaber that was used by Hamill at one time or another…but they will never be able to verify it. It is that uncertainty that prevented this item becoming the next six-figure Star Wars auction surprise. Instead, it is a genuinely incredible display piece that could be a huge talking point thanks to its intriguing history.

Of course, this is Star Wars we are talking about, which means that any item that could possibly have been on the set of the original trilogy stirs up more interest than actual screen-used props from any other franchise. The buyer in this case has taken a $3,780 gamble on this saber being made of at least some of the parts of other sabers that were held by Hamill and possibly others back in 1977. Regardless, Hamill is one of the most beloved actors from the Star Wars franchise, and having a near-perfect replica of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber with his signature on it is what really sold this item. Hamill has never been too far from the franchise, and auction sales like this one act as a reminder of just how big a part of the saga he still is to fans.