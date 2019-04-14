New ‘The Mandalorian’ Logo Revealed

The first live-action series from Lucasfilm, The Mandalorian, had a huge day today at Star Was Celebration Chicago. Not only did the Disney+ series’ panel reveal first looks and new details about the series’ major characters, but first footage, and an official poster, but the series got a brand new logo, too.

Shared by Star Wars’ official social media accounts, the new The Mandalorian logo features the series title done out of a landscape image from the series on a black background complete with the titular Mandalorian right in the center. Check it out below.

As you can see, the logo is just a bit different than the one debuted last week as part of the showcase for the new Disney+ platform. That logo featured the same font, just in white letters alongside a still of The Mandalorian from the series.

While details about the Disney+ series are still few, fans did get quite a bit more to be excited about at the Star Wars Celebration panel today. The series will take place five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi, a time before the First Order met in The Force Awakens rose to replace the Empire. It’s a time period of Star Wars history that offers quite a bit of story potential for the series, something showrunner Jon Favreau spoke a bit about during the panel.

“If you look throughout history, it’s fun at first, but it gets very complicated quickly,” Favreau explained. “The idea of the world after The Return of the Jedi and what would happen and what sort of characters would survive, and what it was like until the new Republic took over. You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy.”

In addition to Favreau’s work on series, The Mandalorian will also be recruiting a wide array of directors to helm Season 1’s episodes, including Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

The Mandalorian is expected to debut November 15th on Disney+.

