Star Wars: New ‘The Mandalorian’ Plot Details Possibly Emerge

Lucasfilm’s veil of secrecy surrounding the first Star Wars live-action series is strong, but a few major details have managed to squeak out regarding The Mandalorian.

Now we might have more details about the series’ setting, teasing what fans can expect when it premieres on the Disney+ streaming service. According to THR’s Borys Kit, we now know when exactly the series will take place in the era between the original trilogy and the new films.

Sources tell me the story is set about 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi and is set in the Outer Rim, where people don’t know and don’t care that the Empire has fallen. Gives them latitude in telling certain stories. //t.co/U0LT3WQsZ2 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 12, 2018

The official synopsis for Star Wars: The Mandalorian reveals similar information, but it’s not as specific. Instead, it offers vague descriptions of the state of the galaxy, saying that it will take place before the rise of the First Order.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” reads the synopsis.

The series recently made waves with the official announcement of the cast, confirming reports and rumors that Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, and Carl Weathers would be involved in the Star Wars series. It also made the surprising reveal that Werner Herzog and Giancarlo Esposito had joined the show as well.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” said Executive Producer Jon Favreau in a statement announcing the cast.

Executive Producer and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy expressed excitement in an announcement for the new series, praising Favreau’s contributions to the show.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019, though there’s no word yet on a specific date.