Star Wars: The Mandolorian Fans Are Giving it Up for the Real Heroes of the Show

The first season of Disney’s flagship streaming series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, has already come to a close, leaving fans craving a new installment following its ultra-satisfying finale this past Friday. Everything about this show, from the exciting sci-fi action to the adorable Baby Yoda memes, has helped make it a massive hit over the last eight weeks. There has been two months of praise for Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Deborah Chow, and several other members of the cast and creative team. However, now that the season is through, fans are hoping to shine a light on a few of the lesser-known names that helped make The Mandalorian so great.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user posted to The Mandalorian‘s subreddit to give some attention to the two stunt performers who doubled for Pascal in Din Djarin’s armor throughout the series: Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne. Given the difficult action sequences the lead character took part in over the course of the first season, and the fact that Pascal’s schedule kept him from being in the suit every day of production, Crowder and Wayne took on a lot of the heavy lifting with The Mandalorian.

Other Redditors took to the comments to not only offer their praise of Crowder and Wayne, but to also shout out a few of the other performers that were hidden beneath masks and makeup. Lauren Mary Kim was the stunt double for a few different characters throughout the first season of The Mandalorian, but none were more notable than the Armorer. It was Kim in the Armorer’s suit during the season finale, so it was Kim that was responsible for the epic fight against the stormtroopers that had fans jumping out of their seats.

Another performer that received some recognition in the comments was Misty Rosas. The actress donned heavy makeup and costuming to play Kuiil in multiple episodes this season, helping voice actor Nick Nolte create one of the most memorable additions to the Star Wars canon in recent years.

The actors behind the suits and masks have always had a place in the hearts of Star Wars fans. Frank Oz, Peter Mayhew, Joonas Suotamo, and Anthony Daniels have always been beloved members of various Star Wars casts, and we’re all hoping that the same will go for those who brought The Mandalorian to life.

