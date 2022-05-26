Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reportedly Casts Tim Meadows for Season 3

✖

Earlier today Lucasfilm showcased some of their upcoming projects that include Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian season three, Star Wars, Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and Indiana Jones 5 at Star Wars Celebration. The studio officially released trailers for Andor and Willow online, but they saved the sizzle reel for The Mandalorian's third season for those in attendance. We recently posted a description of the sizzle reel and it may reveal that comedian Tim Meadows has been cast in the series.

Meadows is a legendary comedian that's known for his roles in The Ladies Man, other miscellaneous projects, and Saturday Night Live. It is currently unknown who Meadows is playing and how big of a role he'll have. The comedian joins another newcomer like Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. Based on the sizzle reel, Katee Sackoff will play a major part in the third season when she returns as Bo Katan Kryze.

When The Mandalorian Season 2 concluded we saw a young Luke Skywalker rescue Din Djarin and Grogu from Moff Gideon. Djarin spent the first two seasons trying to reunite Grogu with the Jedi Order. He was finally able to connect with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, but she had her own mission to attend to, which will be explored in a spinoff series on Disney+. Mando, Ahsoka, and Luke Skywalker also guest-starred in The Book of Boba Fett, where Grogu was given the option of either becoming Luke's first student at his new Jedi Temple, or reuniting with the Mandalorian. Grogu ended up choosing Mando, and they helped Boba Fett defend his territory from the Pyke Syndicate.

The next Star Wars series that will hit Disney+ will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will see the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, respectively. Even though McGregor and Christensen have previously worked together on the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Christensen only played the Anakin Skywalker side of Darth Vader. McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi never came face to face with Darth Vader. Now, it seems that that changed on the set of the Disney+ series, and the experience left an impression on the actor.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told Total Film, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.



