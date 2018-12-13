Star Wars: Sabine Wren Possibly Spotted on Set of ‘The Mandalorian’

The expansion of the Star Wars saga across various mediums has allowed a variety of characters to cross over from one medium to another, with a recent report about the live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian series potentially teasing an appearance from Sabine Wren, who starred in the animated Star Wars Rebels.

Over at Making Star Wars, a source revealed to them that The Mandalorian was using technology that allowed for real-time CGI to be displayed on the monitors, allowing a filmmaker to see a rough version of what a visual effect would look like without having to wait for visual artists to render the effect. The source also claimed that these effects were being used with a visual rendering of Sabine Wren‘s helmet from Star Wars Rebels.

There are many variables in this report which could ultimately confirm that Sabine Wren appears in this series, though there are plenty of other explanations which don’t result in the character’s appearance.

One explanation is that the helmet reportedly seen wasn’t actually Sabine Wren’s. Most Mandalorian helmets look exactly the same, with the distinguishing characteristics being their color pattern. If the colors were misinterpreted, it’s easy to see how the helmet could have been misidentified.

It’s also possible that the source merely witnessed a demonstration of this technology which utilized Sabine’s helmet’s color scheme and that the character wasn’t actually appearing in the series.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will take place roughly four years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the finale of Star Wars Rebels confirming that Sabine Wren survived up to that point, as her final scenes depicted her heading out into the galaxy in hopes of finding Ezra Bridger. Her journey could end up taking her to parts of the galaxy where she would encounter the titular character, even if only for one scene.

One of the more memorable characters to jump from one medium to another is Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character first appeared in a series of now non-canonical novels in the ’90s, with Rebels producer Dave Filoni reviving the character to serve as the antagonist of the series. The character’s popularity in recent years has led to countless theories that Thrawn will one day be featured in a live-action film, though these theories have yet to be confirmed.

Given that Filoni is breaking into the world of live-action Star Wars series with The Mandalorian, it would make perfect sense that Sabine would appear in his episode, though fans will have to settle for speculation until we get possible confirmation at some point in the future.

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars: The Mandalorian before it debuts on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, sometime next year.

