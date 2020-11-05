Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Includes Hidden C-3PO Easter Egg

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returned to Disney+ last week with the season two premiere, "The Marshal." The episode featured some fun Star Wars easter eggs, including a nod to Anakin Skywalker's podracer from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as well as a major reference to the iconic Knights of the Old Republic video game. There's plenty more to catch in "The Marshal," including a small tribute to C-3PO at the very beginning of the episode. When Mando and Baby Yoda are walking to the fight, they pass a wall of graffiti. On that wall, you can catch a small glimpse at everyone's favorite protocol droid.

You can view the image below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

In an interview that occurred after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels discussed if the sequel movie would be the end of the character he first played in 1977.

"Oh, he's not over," Daniels told The View. "I said to J.J., when we were filming, 'Maybe it's time to put Threepio to sleep, to give him an end,' and he said, 'Not on my watch,'" Daniels revealed on the show. "But one of the great things that happened is that, back in the day, 1975, you couldn't have video in your home, it didn't exist. Big TV studios, you could have it. Now, it's gone through all the iterations from laserdisc to whatever, and now you do have it, first of all downloadable, and at the end of the month, you can actually buy it on disc, and here's the important thing: when you have it on disc, you have control. In the movie theater, it whizzes by, at home, you can say, 'Oh, I want to see Anthony Daniels in that scene again.'"

"Before filming this, it seemed like the writers had slightly run out of steam with C-3PO. I didn’t want him to just become a wall decoration," Daniels also shared with The Huffington Post. "I thought he should have a big send-off or send-off that gave you finality, and of course, at the time, J.J. said, 'No way.'"

Did you catch any other easter eggs in the latest episode of The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!

