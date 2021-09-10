Star Wars: The Mandalorian Production Rumors Might Mean Late 2022 Premiere

When Season 3 of The Mandalorian was officially confirmed by Disney last December, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that fans could expect the adventure to be unveiled by the end of this year, though a potential production report about the new series of episodes might mean fans won’t be witnessing it until the end of next year. It’s entirely possible that Disney aimed to deliver audiences Season 3 this December but faced a number of delays and complications due to the pandemic, but given that there have been no production updates and with is already being September, it seems highly doubtful that we’ll see new episodes of the series in just a few months.

Information seemingly obtained from Production Weekly claims that Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which shoots under the title “Huckleberry,” will kick off on September 20th and is set to run through March 23, 2022. With the source of the information being unconfirmed, it’s difficult to determine the authenticity of the information, though with Production Weekly often being a reputable source of information, it would make this schedule seem entirely plausible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/dodgerfan4life9/status/1435782412672253955

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian concluded with the tease that fans would be getting “The Book of Boba Fett,” though this ambiguous tease led some fans to assume this would be a subtitle for the third season of the series. Instead, Lucasfilm confirmed this would be a spin-off from The Mandalorian, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having been filmed earlier this year. Reports from members of the cast and crew of Book of Boba Fett claim it would debut by the end of the year, seemingly occupying the slot that The Mandalorian expected to earn.

Other factors to take into account with the release of Season 3 of The Mandalorian is that Star Wars: Andor began production last year, which continued through this year. Given its production dates and knowing that it will debut in 2022, fans can likely expect it to land on Disney+ in the first quarter of the year. Additionally, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in production, potentially aiming for a summer 2022 release.

With the lack of official updates about Season 3 of The Mandalorian, fans are left to speculate about its release, though this lack of updates will result in its expected arrival to grow further and further away.

When do you think we’ll get the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!