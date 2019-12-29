The Mandalorian Season 2 Teases Return of Classic Star Wars Creature

The first season of The Mandalorian came to a triumphant end over the weekend, and it’s safe to say that it made Star Wars fans feel a lot of emotions. While it’s unclear exactly when the series’ second season will debut, series creator Jon Favreau recently hinted at a fall of 2020 release date on social media. The announcement of the second season was enough to get fans hyped — but the picture that Favreau used in his announcement made things even more intriguing. The tweet featured a statue of a Gamorrean, the pig-like humanoid race that was first introduced in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

It remains to be seen if The Mandalorian‘s Gamorrean will be an established character from the Star Wars canon, or will be a new character created for the series. The show has certainly done a great job of introducing new members of iconic Star Wars species, whether it be Kuiil the Ugnaught, the Devaronian bounty hunter Burg, or Baby Yoda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are currently under wraps about The Mandalorian‘s sophomore outing, outside of the fact that Rick Famuyiwa will be returning to direct the Season 2 premiere. Favreau will also be stepping behind the camera, after scheduling conflicts prevented him from doing so in the first season.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed earlier this year. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.