Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Star Wars franchise is getting an epic entry with the first live-action series coming to the Disney+ streaming service, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding the plot of The Mandalorian. There are still a lot of gaps to be filled between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the decades passed until Star Wars: The Force Awakens, especially concerning the rise of the First Order. The Mandalorian will help fill that gap with the help of new character Cara Dune, a former Imperial trooper who has since become a hired gun in the Outer Rim of the galaxy.

The character, played by Deadpool actress Gina Carano in her first foray into the Star Wars franchise, will become a key ally of the titular Mandalorian in the series. And now she’s revealed a brand new image of her character. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carano has previously teased new details about her character to Entertainment Weekly, explaining why she fits into the Star Wars franchise.

“She’s gone from planet to planet,” Carano said. “She’s a loner. She’s strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she’s hiding out on and thinks that he’s there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there.”

The actress revealed new details about how her role in The Mandalorian has already changed her life as an actress.

“[Series creator Jon Favreau] looked at me before my big scene, one of my biggest introductory scenes in Mandalorian, and he was like, ‘We’re gonna change your trajectory right now,’” Carano said to Entertainment Tonight. “I think he’s a very honest man, and he’s seen the struggle, and he’s seen what happens to careers and he’s like, ‘We’re gonna change your path right now’… He’s like, ‘From here on out, you’re gonna choose jobs that are complementing [you]. And you’re gonna choose jobs that challenge you. And you’re gonna believe in yourself. From this scene forward.’”

She added, “I was welling up with tears. And I went out and I crushed that scene. And it was like, a scene when I first read the script I was like, ‘Oh gosh, this is more than I’ve ever been given — how am I going to do this?’ And then, with him, I really trained for it, and I really was present… He believed in me and it helped me believe in myself.”

The Mandalorian launches alongside the Disney+ streaming service on November 12th.