New Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Spot Reveals Additional Action-Packed Footage

The Star Wars fandom is pumped for the premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+ next week, and Disney/Lucasfilm are stoking the hype fires by releasing a slew of new Mandalorian promos. In the last few days we’ve seen a number of new TV Spots for The Mandalorian that reveal new characters and footage from the show – and today is no different! Thanks to Disney and Lucasfilm we have a new Mandalorian TV Spot to enjoy, and the new footage it reveals is full of the kind of Star Wars action that is helping to distinguish this live-action TV series (and its massive $100 million budget).

Check out the latest TV spot for Star Wars The Mandalorian up above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest TV spot maintains the same level of mystery as all the previous TV spots and trailers, never revealing what Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian looks like under his helmet – or even having him speak that much at all. Still, there are plenty of examples of Star Wars action and adventure that are present in this TV spot (and all the others), and so there’s no reason to remain anything but excited for The Mandalorian‘s arrival.

As of now, the official Disney+ Launch has been scheduled for 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 12th. Disney and Lucasfilm have been so secretive about The Mandalorian (and its game-changing spoilers) that they haven’t even previewed the series for press (we’re not crying about that, you’re crying about that!). So, Disney has now stoked anticipation for The Mandalorian about as high it can go, and the buzz is poised to be massive when the rush to see the show and unearth its secrets commences on launch day.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already touted the accomplishment that Jon Favreau and the team of talented directors have done with The Mandalorian, stating:

“I’ve probably seen each episode of The Mandalorian three times. First, to give some notes. Second, to see the rough cut and the impact of the notes. And now, just recently, I watched all the final cuts so that I could be blown away by how it looks.”

As for fans worried about how The Mandalorian will fit (or not) into the larger mythos of Star Wars canon, apparently there’s one endorsement that may calm fears: George Lucas himself! Apparently Lucas was present for the show’s production, and ultimately, “George has been fine,” according to Iger.

The Mandalorian premieres on DIsney+ on November 12th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.