Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Stole a Prototype LEGO Minifig of His Character

✖

Star Wars Celebration had its third day yesterday, which began with a panel dedicated to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The event featured a surprise appearance from Pedro Pascal who stuck around and paid a visit to the live stage later in the day. The actor had a chat with host Anthony Carboni, who shared a fun story about Pascal. Carboni joked about how fans think Pascal is "perfect and can do no wrong" but revealed he once threw him under the bus by stealing a very important LEGO...

Carboni explained that they were doing a reveal of The Mandalorian toys at D23, and the LEGO set included a Mando minifig. Apparently, these were extremely important "one of a kind" prototypes, and Carboni was told he couldn't touch or move any of the figures. The pressure was on, and Carboni thought, "I better not mess this up." When the event ended, the Mando figure was missing, and Carboni was searched. Of course, it turned out that Pascal had taken the toy.

"I was like, 'That's little and that's me, that's mine,'" Pascal explained. "They came for me ... They were like, 'Uh, we need that back.'"

During the Mandalorian panel, Pascal teased what's to come in the upcoming third season.

"The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I've gotten really good at it," the actor shared. "The easiest part of it is that I don't want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don't. I'm a big mouth and I don't really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three."

"It's been a dream come true," executive producer Jon Favreau added of the show's journey. "I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world...and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Favreau also pointed out that Star Wars has always been a serialized story. "They pick up and leave off and I think those chaptered stories are very fun to write," he explained. "There's an adventurous spirit to how we write them...There's a tremendous amount of freedom as storytellers. It's the most fun I've ever had and it's a job I'm gonna keep doing for a while."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.