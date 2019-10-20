Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s 2 Month Teaser Released

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters in December, and will serve as the final chapter in the long and beloved Skywalker Saga. The movie will be helmed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ J.J. Abrams who is expected to complete the story that George Lucas began back in 1977. Earlier today, the official Star Wars account on Twitter shared a little teaser celebrating the fact that the upcoming movie is exactly two months from its release date.

“In 2 months, see @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker,” the account tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the mini clip showcases the main characters and teases the light and dark sides. Many fans commented on the post, mostly excited that the clip features Kylo Ren’s theme:

“KYLO REN THEME IN MAJOR KEY, I LOVE Y’ALL,” @riseofbens wrote.

“That’s our baby boy’s redemption theme!,” @PrepareMyShip replied.

“KYLOS THEME!!! Let’s go Bendemption hive!!!,” @bensforce added.

“I can’t wait to see this epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga, I feel it’s going to be madness and it’s going to end the war of all wars, looking forward to the return of our old heroes and the new generations! Looking forward to seeing our princess and her last performance,” @SWDarkSideYTB wrote.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.