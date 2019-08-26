Kevin Smith Compares Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame

Earlier this year, Marvel concluded the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Endgame. At this weekend’s D23 Expo, Lucasfilm began in earnest the rollout for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the film that closes out the Skywalker Saga. Filmmaker, podcaster, and pop culture commentator Kevin Smith is drawing comparisons between the two epic finales.

Smith’s comments come as a reaction to the footage from the JJ Abrams-directed ninth episode of the Star Wars saga that was shown at the D23 Expo. The footage aired today on Good Morning America as it was released online. “Since ’77, @starwars has been the love of my pop cultural life. So when I saw that sea of Star Destroyers, I felt like a kid again. It’s like JJ said to the @Avengers ‘I’ve got an Endgame too!’”

The comparison is apt. While the Infinity Saga spans more than twice as many films as the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars has been telling its story 40 years compared to Marvel’s single decade (so far). Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing film of all time, but Star Wars: The Force Awakens — the beginning of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, also directed by Abrams — remains the highest-grossing film in North America.

Lucasfilm also revealed a new poster for The Rise of Skywalker. The poster shows the sequel trilogy’s two leads, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), dueling on the edge of ruins of the Death Star II while Emperor Palpatine, aka the Sith Lord Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), watches from above. Palpatine’s return brings the Skywalker saga full circle in its final chapter, pitting the two sides of the Force against each other once again.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will end the Star Wars sequel trilogy and serves as the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Star Wars: The Force Awakens director return following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

