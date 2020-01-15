Star Wars Releases Extended Babu Frik Scene From The Rise of Skywalker

Meet Babu Frik in this extended scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! Don’t miss the finale and see it in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/xqGtTB7VQD — Star Wars (@starwars) January 15, 2020

The Star Wars franchise regularly introduces audiences to compelling creatures, with The Rise of Skywalker being no different, resulting in fans quickly falling in love with Babu Frik, whose introduction scene can be witnessed below. Keeping in tradition with previous films, viewers first caught glimpses of the character in promotional materials and didn’t discover Frik’s importance in the saga until the film landed in theaters, making his debut scene all the more entertaining. While the pint-sized alien had to compete with Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda for ultimate cuteness last year, Frik managed to win the hearts of many, thanks in large part to not only his appearance but also his attitude.

Babu Frik might not have earned as much screen time as Baby Yoda last year, but he took part in an immensely emotional scene. When our heroes discover a Sith dagger, C-3PO memorizes a script carved on it that his protocols prevented him from speaking aloud, resulting in Babu Frik being tapped to erase those protocols and effectively wiping his memory. Faced with all of his adventures being deleted from his mind, Frik served as a welcome bit of comic relief in the touching scene.

To help bring the character to life, director J.J. Abrams tapped actress Shirley Henderson, who fans might recognize as Moaning Myrtle from the Harry Potter franchise. Given the impact Henderson had on audiences as the Hogwarts student, it should come as no surprise that she was able to help bring yet another character to life that immediately won over the hearts of audiences despite the minimal screen time.

Babu Frik was only one element of The Rise of Skywalker that helped the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga become a major hit, with the film recently passing the milestone of earning $1 billion worldwide. Sadly, while fans were excited to see the adventure on the big screen, we now face a long wait before we get to see another Star Wars film in theaters.

Disney has previously confirmed that three Star Wars films have release dates in December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026, though Lucasfilm has yet to reveal any plans of what those films could be. Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson was previously announced to be developing a trilogy of films in the franchise, yet neither Johnson nor Lucasfilm have given any updates on those projects since 2017.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

