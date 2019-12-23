Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Live

This morning Best Buy pulled the trigger on their exclusive Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set, which includes the nine core films and a ton of special features on 27-discs. The box set retails for $249.99, which isn’t too bad for a Blu-ray box set of this magnitude. However, if you don’t want to shell out more cash for films that you already own, you can round out your collection with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray starting now.

Indeed, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters this past weekend, but you can already pre-order it on Blu-ray, 4K UHD Blu-ray, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook edition exclusive here at Best Buy ($24.99 to $34.99). Target also has their exclusive 4K UHD edition with a filmmaker gallery book and bonus content up for pre-order here ($34.99). You can afford to wait on the standard Blu-ray releases, but you’ll probably want to lock down the exclusives sooner rather than later. There’s a good chance that they sell out in pre-order.

There aren’t any details on the special features for The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray this early in the game, but its a pretty safe bet that it will be fully loaded. A release date hasn’t been officially announced either, but an earlier leak for the Skywalker Saga box set had it pegged for March 31st, 2020. This release date is in keeping with previous Star Wars films, so there’s a good chance it holds up.

If you aren’t into all of this Blu-ray / special feature business, keep in mind that you can stream all of the Star Wars films on Disney+ in 4K. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

