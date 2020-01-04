Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Win Third Weekend at the Box Office

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will top the box office for the third weekend in a row. The Rise of Skywalker is looking at a third-weekend haul of $36 million. The film is tracking behind its predecessor, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and there’s some debate about whether it will crack $600 million domestic. The Last Jedi‘s ended its domestic box office run with a $620 million gross.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving members of the Resistance faces off with the First Order once again while Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron investigate a darker evil that has returned to the galaxy. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While critics have been down on The Rise of Skywalker, ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 4 out of 5. “Missed opportunities for ambitious storylines aside, it’s hard to deny the effectiveness of much of the film,” he writes. “Whether it be Poe and Rey butting heads about the condition of the Millennium Falcon and Lando commenting on Chewbacca’s height putting a smile on your face, Leia’s attempts to instill wisdom on members of the Resistance igniting an emotional reaction due to the real-world loss of Fisher, or the conflict of following the path of who you want to be instead of being the person you’re told you are evoking philosophical questions, The Rise of Skywalker offers audiences a worthy and, at times exceptional, conclusion to the end of a 40-year journey, though the various missed opportunities will surely stick with some audiences longer than the film’s accomplishments.”

Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Week Three

Friday: $11 million

Weekend: $36 million

Total: $453 million

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J. J. Abrams. The film is the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the last chapter in the “Skywalker saga.” The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

2. Jumanji: The Next Level

Week Four

Friday: $8.7 million

Weekend: $28.1 million

Total: $237.8 million

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

3. Little Women

Week Two

Friday: $4.4 million

Weekend: $14.1 million

Total: $60.5 million

Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times.

Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

4. The Grudge

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.3 million

Weekend: $12.6 million

After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.



The Grudge directed by Nicolas Pesce and set in the same universe as 2004’s The Grudge, which was an American remake of the Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge. The film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.

5. Frozen 2

Week Six

Friday: $3.9 million

Weekend: $12 million

Total: $450.8 million

Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.



Frozen 2 is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Ciarán Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto.

6. Spies in Disguise

Week Two

Friday: $3.57 million

Weekend: $11.2 million

Total: $47.8 million

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.



Spies in Disguise is inspired by Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The voice cast includes Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

7. Knives Out

Week Six

Friday: $2.9 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Total: $130.7 million

A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday celebration.

Knives Out is written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

8. Uncut Gems

Week Four

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

Total: $37.2 million

A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.

Uncut Gems is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, from a screenplay they co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. The film stars Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Mike Francesa, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian.

9. Bombshell

Week Four

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $24.8 million

A revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Bombshell is directed by Jay Roach and is based on the real-life accounts of Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, and Kayla Pospisil. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney.

10. Cats

Week Three

Friday: $870,000

Weekend: $2.65 million

Total: $24.7 million

A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Cats is directed by Tom Hooper from a screenplay by Lee Hall and Hooper, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical inspired by Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot. The film’s cast includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.