Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX Plans Reportedly Revealed

Update: Colin Trevorrow has debunked the report of Rey’s origin story.

Colin Trevorrow was announced as the director of Star Wars: Episode IX back in 2015, only for news to break in the fall of 2017 that he had parted ways with Lucasfilm and that Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams would be stepping in to develop the film. While it’s unclear just how far into development the filmmaker got on the project before he left and with it being unknown how many of his ideas were embraced by Abrams for the upcoming film, a new report from MakingStarWars claims to have details on what Trevorrow’s film would have explored. The outlet is often a reliable source of information, so with Abrams potentially having utilized some of Trevorrow’s plans, it’s possible some of these reports will be revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for The Rise of Skywalker

Ever since The Force Awakens, fans have wondered who Rey’s parents might be and, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi confirmed they were “nobodies,” some audiences still think that was a lie Kylo Ren told Rey to convince her to join his conquests. Trevorrow’s film reportedly would have confirmed that Rey’s mother was a nanny for Ben Solo, with he and Rey becoming as close as siblings at a young age. Additionally, the story would have expanded the powers of the First Order to include mind-wiping capabilities, erasing the memories Rey and Kylo had of one another at a young age.

In that regard, it would explain why the pair felt a close connection to one another, yet couldn’t quite explain where that connection came from. It also moves forward the various technologies available to both the Galactic Empire and the First Order in previous films to an all-new level. The film was also reportedly set to conclude at Solo’s childhood home, which likely would have resulted in memories of Kylo and Rey’s childhood creeping back to them. The film seemingly wouldn’t have included any romantic connection between the two characters.

MakingStarWars does note that Trevorrow’s version of the film would have included Leia’s death and a sequence in which she wields a lightsaber, in addition to stormtroopers with red armor, though that version didn’t refer to them as Sith troopers. It’s possible that the incorporation of these elements could be part of why the filmmaker has earned a “story by” credit on the film.

Fans will find out all of the mysteries of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

