Star Wars Confirms the Resistance Went to This Empire Strikes Back Planet After The Last Jedi

Fans still have another two months to go before getting to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and learning about the fallout from the Resistance’s conflict with the First Order on Crait, with the new comic Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Allegiance confirming that the organization, at least briefly, sought solace at a system previously mentioned in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It’s unclear how long the Resistance will remain at this location and how minimal the system might be in the overall narrative of the upcoming film, but it offers an exciting moment for fans to finally learn more about the previously-mentioned planet.

WARNING: Spoilers for Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 below

After evading the Empire in an asteroid field, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca head to Bespin in hopes of avoiding Darth Vader at Cloud City in Empire Strikes Back. Leia briefly mentions possibly heading to the Anoat system, which is where readers find the Resistance in this new series.

Lucasfilm and the cast and crew of The Rise of Skywalker have been very coy about plot details for the upcoming film, making audiences eager to consume any detail about what happened after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Resistance occupying Anoat might not be a major reveal, but it will surely excite fans who remember the planet’s previous mentions in the Skywalker Saga.

The system is also mentioned in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, yet this comic is one of the first major explorations of the area, paying off its first mention back in 1980.

In the four-issue series, “Hounded by the First Order across the galaxy, the Resistance is in dire need of ships, weapons, and recruits to make a final stand against Kylo Ren’s forces. Desperation drives a delegation led by General Leia Organa and Rey to entreat the Rebel veteran’s one-time allies, the Mon Calamari, to join the fight — but decades after Imperial occupation enslaved their planet, there are those willing to stop at nothing to prevent another war from bloodying the waters of Mon Cala. A system away, Poe Dameron and Finn have their own mission: to hunt down a weapons cache on the remote moon of Avedot, unaware that they are being hunted by the most notorious criminal gang in the galaxy.”

The first issue of Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Allegiance #1 is on sale now. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Were you excited to see this system mentioned in the new comic?